The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.55 million The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.86 changed hands at -$0.09 or -4.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $569.74M. BODY’s last price was a discount, traded about -878.49% off its 52-week high of $18.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was -2.15% down since then. When we look at The Beachbody Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) trade information

Instantly BODY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.0950 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -4.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.52%, with the 5-day performance at -7.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY) is -15.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $167.94 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that The Beachbody Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $200.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Beachbody Company Inc. earnings to decrease by -167.10%.

BODY Dividends

The Beachbody Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE:BODY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.88% of The Beachbody Company Inc. shares while 32.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 40.16%. There are 32.98% institutions holding the The Beachbody Company Inc. stock share, with Raine Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 23.28% of the shares, roughly 39.16 million BODY shares worth $216.95 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.49% or 2.5 million shares worth $13.85 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $6.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.28% of the shares, roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $2.49 million.