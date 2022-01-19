Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 3.52 million Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s per share price at $75.70 changed hands at -$3.87 or -4.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.96B. TDOC’s last price was a discount, traded about -306.87% off its 52-week high of $308.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.14, which suggests the last value was -0.58% down since then. When we look at Teladoc Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 million.

Analysts gave the Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended TDOC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Teladoc Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.58.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Instantly TDOC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 88.11 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -4.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.56%, with the 5-day performance at -7.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is -13.42% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.75 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDOC’s forecast low is $88.00 with $215.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -184.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teladoc Health Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -51.11% over the past 6 months, a -185.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teladoc Health Inc. will rise 81.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 84.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 21 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $543.36 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Teladoc Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $592.63 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $383.32 million and $451.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 41.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Teladoc Health Inc. earnings to decrease by -289.50%.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.64% of Teladoc Health Inc. shares while 80.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.73%. There are 80.89% institutions holding the Teladoc Health Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.28% of the shares, roughly 16.46 million TDOC shares worth $2.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.13% or 13.01 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 9.8 million shares estimated at $1.47 billion under it, the former controlled 6.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million shares worth around $645.49 million.