SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch SPCB Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.74 million SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.49 changed hands at -$0.03 or -5.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.28M. SPCB’s current price is a discount, trading about -502.04% off its 52-week high of $2.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 18.37% up since then. When we look at SuperCom Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Analysts gave the SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5420 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -5.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.49%, with the 5-day performance at 3.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -5.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPCB’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -308.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -308.16% for it to hit the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.2 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.30%. The 2022 estimates are for SuperCom Ltd. earnings to increase by 36.50%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.98% of SuperCom Ltd. shares while 18.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.43%. There are 18.04% institutions holding the SuperCom Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million SPCB shares worth $0.15 million.

Fortress Investment Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.66% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 8931.0 shares estimated at $8037.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.