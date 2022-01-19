Stock Performance Of Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) And Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $18.79 changed hands at -$1.13 or -5.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.52B. SWIM’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.83% off its 52-week high of $34.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.69, which suggests the last value was 32.46% up since then. When we look at Latham Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 749.40K.

Analysts gave the Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SWIM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Latham Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

Instantly SWIM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 20.66 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.93%, with the 5-day performance at -3.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) is -17.98% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SWIM’s forecast low is $19.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -96.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $122.51 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Latham Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $146.82 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Latham Group Inc. earnings to increase by 114.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.40% per year.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.22% of Latham Group Inc. shares while 89.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.34%. There are 89.68% institutions holding the Latham Group Inc. stock share, with Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.27% of the shares, roughly 7.52 million SWIM shares worth $123.28 million.

Zimmer Partners, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.61% or 3.13 million shares worth $51.39 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd. With 1.81 million shares estimated at $29.75 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Mid Cap Core Fd held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $28.77 million.