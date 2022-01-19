Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.81 changed hands at -$0.26 or -8.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $70.79M. SPRB’s current price is a discount, trading about -913.88% off its 52-week high of $28.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 19.93% up since then. When we look at Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Analysts gave the Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SPRB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spruce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.48.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) trade information

Instantly SPRB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.15 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -8.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.17%, with the 5-day performance at -20.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) is 23.79% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SPRB’s forecast low is $5.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -611.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -77.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (SPRB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spruce Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.77% over the past 6 months, a 61.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Spruce Biosciences Inc. will fall -23.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Spruce Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -125.70%.

SPRB Dividends

Spruce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Spruce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Spruce Biosciences Inc. shares while 100.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.26%. There are 100.24% institutions holding the Spruce Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Novo Holdings A/S the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.24% of the shares, roughly 4.51 million SPRB shares worth $27.13 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.38% or 2.2 million shares worth $13.22 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $1.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $1.32 million.