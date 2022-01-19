RDUS Stock: More Upside For Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS)?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s per share price at $6.11 changed hands at -$0.29 or -4.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $291.57M. RDUS’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.15% off its 52-week high of $26.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.96, which suggests the last value was 2.45% up since then. When we look at Radius Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Analysts gave the Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended RDUS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Radius Health Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) trade information

Instantly RDUS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.92 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -4.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.71%, with the 5-day performance at -11.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is -11.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.6 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.14, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDUS’s forecast low is $7.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -227.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Radius Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.97% over the past 6 months, a 35.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Radius Health Inc. will rise 41.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -4.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.04 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Radius Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $65.86 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $62.78 million and $60.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Radius Health Inc. earnings to increase by 18.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.60% per year.

RDUS Dividends

Radius Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.08% of Radius Health Inc. shares while 110.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.40%. There are 110.21% institutions holding the Radius Health Inc. stock share, with Bellevue Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 16.41% of the shares, roughly 7.77 million RDUS shares worth $96.41 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.25% or 7.69 million shares worth $95.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 2.23 million shares estimated at $27.66 million under it, the former controlled 4.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.94% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $17.25 million.