PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.01 million PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.07 changed hands at -$1.13 or -4.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $690.57M. PUBM’s last price was a discount, traded about -206.98% off its 52-week high of $76.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.61, which suggests the last value was 13.8% up since then. When we look at PubMatic Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Analysts gave the PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PUBM as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PubMatic Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

Instantly PUBM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.23 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -4.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.37%, with the 5-day performance at -7.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) is -26.87% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PUBM’s forecast low is $45.00 with $64.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -155.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -79.5% for it to hit the projected low.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PubMatic Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.53% over the past 6 months, a 67.39% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PubMatic Inc. will fall -20.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $75.54 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that PubMatic Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $56.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $56.24 million and $43.61 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for PubMatic Inc. earnings to increase by 69.60%.

PUBM Dividends

PubMatic Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of PubMatic Inc. shares while 38.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.15%. There are 38.69% institutions holding the PubMatic Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.24% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million PUBM shares worth $45.31 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 0.91 million shares worth $23.97 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $18.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.25% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.97% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $14.27 million.