Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.37 changed hands at -$0.62 or -15.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $125.72M. OESX’s current price is a discount, trading about -255.49% off its 52-week high of $11.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.24, which suggests the last value was 3.86% up since then. When we look at Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 252.27K.

Analysts gave the Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended OESX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) trade information

Instantly OESX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.55 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -15.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.22%, with the 5-day performance at -1.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is 20.91% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 52.73% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OESX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -256.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Orion Energy Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.30% over the past 6 months, a 111.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Orion Energy Systems Inc. will fall -28.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -90.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 26.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.52 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $36.08 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 25.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Orion Energy Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 107.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

OESX Dividends

Orion Energy Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.61% of Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares while 62.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.67%. There are 62.98% institutions holding the Orion Energy Systems Inc. stock share, with North Star Investment Management Corp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.00% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million OESX shares worth $13.3 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.85% or 2.13 million shares worth $8.28 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Heartland Value Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $3.89 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd held about 2.97% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million shares worth around $4.2 million.