OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI): Don’t Ditch OGI Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.5 million OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.55 changed hands at -$0.09 or -5.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $584.85M. OGI’s last price was a discount, traded about -316.13% off its 52-week high of $6.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.58, which suggests the last value was -1.94% down since then. When we look at OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.68 million.

Analysts gave the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended OGI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8000 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -5.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.43%, with the 5-day performance at -10.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is -14.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.56, meaning bulls need an upside of 39.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OGI’s forecast low is $1.78 with $4.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -170.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.84% for it to hit the projected low.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.69% over the past 6 months, a 70.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.76 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2022 will be $25.17 million.

The 2022 estimates are for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 35.30%.

OGI Dividends

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.63% of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares while 14.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.52%. There are 14.89% institutions holding the OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.78% of the shares, roughly 26.34 million OGI shares worth $60.58 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.62% or 4.86 million shares worth $11.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 26.34 million shares estimated at $60.58 million under it, the former controlled 8.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 4.86 million shares worth around $10.73 million.