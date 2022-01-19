Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MTCR Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.54 changed hands at -$0.02 or -4.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.08M. MTCR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1937.04% off its 52-week high of $11.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 5.56% up since then. When we look at Metacrine Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.72 million.

Analysts gave the Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MTCR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Metacrine Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Instantly MTCR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5800 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.71% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) is -67.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTCR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2677.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Metacrine Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.88% over the past 6 months, a 36.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Metacrine Inc. will rise 45.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Metacrine Inc. earnings to decrease by -28.70%.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.75% of Metacrine Inc. shares while 47.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.33%. There are 47.80% institutions holding the Metacrine Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.21% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million MTCR shares worth $10.51 million.

venBio Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.20% or 3.06 million shares worth $10.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.37 million shares estimated at $1.26 million under it, the former controlled 1.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 90000.0 shares worth around $0.31 million.