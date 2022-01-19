Let’s Talk About Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.97 million Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.98. With the company’s per share price at $2.42 changed hands at -$0.22 or -8.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $34.29M. RCRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -388.43% off its 52-week high of $11.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.27, which suggests the last value was 6.2% up since then. When we look at Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.22K.

Analysts gave the Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RCRT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.42.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Instantly RCRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.72%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.12 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -8.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.63%, with the 5-day performance at -4.72% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is -8.68% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RCRT’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -519.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -271.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Recruiter.com Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.73% over the past 6 months, a 73.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Recruiter.com Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $7.56 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Recruiter.com Group Inc. earnings to increase by 58.20%.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.22% of Recruiter.com Group Inc. shares while 5.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.60%. There are 5.74% institutions holding the Recruiter.com Group Inc. stock share, with Essex Investment Management Co Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.35% of the shares, roughly 88353.0 RCRT shares worth $0.3 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 69326.0 shares worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 5043.0 shares estimated at $14675.0 under it, the former controlled 0.13% of total outstanding shares.