Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) Disappoints Wall Street With -3.46% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $15.64 changed hands at -$0.56 or -3.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.70B. DNUT’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.68% off its 52-week high of $21.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $12.63, which suggests the last value was 19.25% up since then. When we look at Krispy Kreme Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.30 million.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) trade information

Instantly DNUT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.99 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -3.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.34%, with the 5-day performance at -9.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) is 0.32% up.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $362.38 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Krispy Kreme Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $367.11 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Krispy Kreme Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.90%.

DNUT Dividends

Krispy Kreme Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09. The 0.90% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.14. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.72% of Krispy Kreme Inc. shares while 24.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 49.07%. There are 24.67% institutions holding the Krispy Kreme Inc. stock share, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.54% of the shares, roughly 14.29 million DNUT shares worth $200.06 million.

BAMCO Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.82% or 3.05 million shares worth $42.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Partners Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $25.12 million under it, the former controlled 1.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.55% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $12.96 million.