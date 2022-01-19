Is Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $10.00 changed hands at -$0.55 or -5.21% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.20B. COOK’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.9% off its 52-week high of $32.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.15, which suggests the last value was -1.5% down since then. When we look at Traeger Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 810.98K.

Analysts gave the Traeger Inc. (COOK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended COOK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Traeger Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Instantly COOK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.65 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -5.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.76%, with the 5-day performance at -9.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) is -17.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, COOK’s forecast low is $20.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -260.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -100.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $160.65 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Traeger Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $257.37 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Traeger Inc. earnings to increase by 206.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.87% per year.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.92% of Traeger Inc. shares while 88.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.00%. There are 88.18% institutions holding the Traeger Inc. stock share, with Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 21.01% of the shares, roughly 24.69 million COOK shares worth $516.83 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.67% or 4.31 million shares worth $90.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund. With 4.31 million shares estimated at $90.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, TIAA-CREF Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Fund held about 1.01% of the shares, roughly 1.19 million shares worth around $22.44 million.