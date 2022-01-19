Is Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ: OB) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.65 million Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.00 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $769.33M. OB’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.93% off its 52-week high of $20.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.00, which suggests the last value was 7.14% up since then. When we look at Outbrain Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 93.41K.

Analysts gave the Outbrain Inc. (OB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OB as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Outbrain Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) trade information

Instantly OB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.63%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 15.45 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -1.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.50%, with the 5-day performance at -0.63% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) is 5.65% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, OB’s forecast low is $18.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -128.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Outbrain Inc. (OB) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $283.58 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Outbrain Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $264.67 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Outbrain Inc. earnings to increase by 108.10%.

OB Dividends

Outbrain Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 17.

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.18% of Outbrain Inc. shares while 60.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.40%. There are 60.69% institutions holding the Outbrain Inc. stock share, with Harbourvest Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.92% of the shares, roughly 1.62 million OB shares worth $23.98 million.

Federated Hermes, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.86% or 1.03 million shares worth $15.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jul 30, 2021 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund. With 1.1 million shares estimated at $21.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund held about 0.62% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $5.83 million.