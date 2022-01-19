Is AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.52. With the company’s per share price at $1.89 changed hands at -$0.17 or -8.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $82.48M. AVRO’s last price was a discount, traded about -961.9% off its 52-week high of $20.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.97, which suggests the last value was -4.23% down since then. When we look at AVROBIO Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 611.26K.

Analysts gave the AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended AVRO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AVROBIO Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.74.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Instantly AVRO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.2500 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -8.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.91%, with the 5-day performance at -12.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) is -49.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVRO’s forecast low is $3.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1116.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.73% for it to hit the projected low.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AVROBIO Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.29% over the past 6 months, a 14.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AVROBIO Inc. will fall -1.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.50% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for AVROBIO Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.30%.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of AVROBIO Inc. shares while 86.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.61%. There are 86.32% institutions holding the AVROBIO Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.56% of the shares, roughly 4.61 million AVRO shares worth $25.72 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 3.61 million shares worth $20.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. With 1.61 million shares estimated at $8.97 million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund held about 3.18% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $10.22 million.