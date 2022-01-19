Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $81.69 changed hands at -$3.46 or -4.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.12B. FVRR’s last price was a discount, traded about -311.31% off its 52-week high of $336.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $83.30, which suggests the last value was -1.97% down since then. When we look at Fiverr International Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 997.38K.

Analysts gave the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FVRR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fiverr International Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Instantly FVRR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 101.36 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -4.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.15%, with the 5-day performance at -14.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is -27.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $181.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.9% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FVRR’s forecast low is $120.00 with $270.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -230.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fiverr International Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -63.85% over the past 6 months, a -10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fiverr International Ltd. will fall -91.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,000.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.91 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Fiverr International Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $85.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $55.88 million and $68.32 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 37.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Fiverr International Ltd. earnings to increase by 58.40%.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.07% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares while 54.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.62%. There are 54.44% institutions holding the Fiverr International Ltd. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.93% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million FVRR shares worth $388.31 million.

Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.84% or 1.74 million shares worth $316.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $175.95 million under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 0.86 million shares worth around $157.54 million.