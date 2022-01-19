Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.6 million Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.15 changed hands at -$0.31 or -8.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $85.05M. ENSC’s current price is a discount, trading about -661.59% off its 52-week high of $23.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 60.32% up since then. When we look at Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 7.26 million.

Analysts gave the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENSC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.65 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -8.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.38%, with the 5-day performance at -5.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 5.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ENSC’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -26.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.1 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 978.50%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 67.16% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares while 14.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.98%. There are 14.12% institutions holding the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock share, with HG Vora Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million ENSC shares worth $7.46 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.33% or 0.32 million shares worth $0.98 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 54930.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.14% of the shares, roughly 34965.0 shares worth around $76923.0.