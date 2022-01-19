Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) : Investors Should Not Dump ESTC Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $89.31 changed hands at -$0.82 or -0.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.64B. ESTC’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.56% off its 52-week high of $189.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $89.95, which suggests the last value was -0.72% down since then. When we look at Elastic N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Analysts gave the Elastic N.V. (ESTC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ESTC as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Elastic N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) trade information

Instantly ESTC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 118.23 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.78%, with the 5-day performance at -19.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) is -21.13% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $162.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.12% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ESTC’s forecast low is $102.00 with $230.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.21% for it to hit the projected low.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Elastic N.V. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.87% over the past 6 months, a -500.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Elastic N.V. will fall -425.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -225.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 15 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $208.77 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Elastic N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $223.42 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 25.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Elastic N.V. earnings to increase by 30.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 2.80% per year.

ESTC Dividends

Elastic N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.73% of Elastic N.V. shares while 79.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.64%. There are 79.17% institutions holding the Elastic N.V. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 7.77 million ESTC shares worth $1.16 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.74% or 6.25 million shares worth $930.57 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.82 million shares estimated at $270.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $238.72 million.