EFOI Stock: More Upside For Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI)?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.66. With the company’s per share price at $2.27 changed hands at $0.11 or 5.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.51M. EFOI’s last price was a discount, traded about -324.67% off its 52-week high of $9.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.90, which suggests the last value was 16.3% up since then. When we look at Energy Focus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.66 million.

Analysts gave the Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended EFOI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Focus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) trade information

Instantly EFOI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.00 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 5.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.84%, with the 5-day performance at -21.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is -31.42% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EFOI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -384.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -384.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Focus Inc. (EFOI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Focus Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.79% over the past 6 months, a -82.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.75 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 80.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -19.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Energy Focus Inc. earnings to increase by 38.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

EFOI Dividends

Energy Focus Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Energy Focus Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.54% of Energy Focus Inc. shares while 8.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.64%. There are 8.42% institutions holding the Energy Focus Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million EFOI shares worth $0.39 million.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 80300.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 72978.0 shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 57851.0 shares worth around $0.19 million.