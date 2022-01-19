Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $1.44 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.69% during last session, the market valuation stood at $137.15M. DS’s last price was a discount, traded about -179.17% off its 52-week high of $4.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 3.47% up since then. When we look at Drive Shack Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Instantly DS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.70%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5975 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -0.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.70%, with the 5-day performance at -2.70% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is -1.37% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.71 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Drive Shack Inc. will fall -200.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.26 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Drive Shack Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $67.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $60.29 million and $61.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Drive Shack Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.40% of Drive Shack Inc. shares while 54.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.38%. There are 54.99% institutions holding the Drive Shack Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.17% of the shares, roughly 5.68 million DS shares worth $15.97 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.08% or 5.6 million shares worth $15.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund. With 3.11 million shares estimated at $8.74 million under it, the former controlled 3.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $6.69 million.