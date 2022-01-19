Can Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s per share price at $1.40 changed hands at -$0.08 or -5.41% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.41M. RGS’s last price was a discount, traded about -927.86% off its 52-week high of $14.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.43, which suggests the last value was -2.14% down since then. When we look at Regis Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

Analysts gave the Regis Corporation (RGS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended RGS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Regis Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Instantly RGS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.6000 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -5.41% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.54%, with the 5-day performance at -8.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is -42.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.71 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.55% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RGS’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -292.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -292.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Regis Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -82.76% over the past 6 months, a 86.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Regis Corporation will rise 83.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 97.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $69.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Regis Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $73.9 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 121.81%. The 2022 estimates are for Regis Corporation earnings to increase by 34.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.94% of Regis Corporation shares while 61.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.08%. There are 61.17% institutions holding the Regis Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.07% of the shares, roughly 3.66 million RGS shares worth $12.74 million.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 3.48 million shares worth $12.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2021 were MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and CRM Mutual Fd Tr-Small Cap Value Fd. With 1.89 million shares estimated at $10.24 million under it, the former controlled 4.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, CRM Mutual Fd Tr-Small Cap Value Fd held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $2.71 million.