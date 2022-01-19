Can Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.17 million Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.50. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $37.72M. IDRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -816.42% off its 52-week high of $6.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 23.88% up since then. When we look at Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Analysts gave the Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IDRA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) trade information

Instantly IDRA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7400 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.98%, with the 5-day performance at 3.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) is 9.15% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IDRA’s forecast low is $1.00 with $1.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IDRA) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 94.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -104.10% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.50%.

IDRA Dividends

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.75% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 11.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.06%. There are 11.78% institutions holding the Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.79% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million IDRA shares worth $1.52 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.51% or 0.8 million shares worth $0.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.78 million shares estimated at $0.8 million under it, the former controlled 1.48% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $0.67 million.