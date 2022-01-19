BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.83 million BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s per share price at $5.83 changed hands at -$0.52 or -8.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $64.89M. BTCS’s last price was a discount, traded about -387.14% off its 52-week high of $28.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 50.09% up since then. When we look at BTCS Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) trade information

Instantly BTCS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 25.11%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.88 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -8.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.67%, with the 5-day performance at 25.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) is 34.02% up.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11160.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BTCS’s forecast low is $11160.00 with $11160.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -191323.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -191323.67% for it to hit the projected low.

BTCS Inc. (BTCS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for BTCS Inc. earnings to increase by 21.60%.

BTCS Dividends

BTCS Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10. The 0.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.05. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.21% of BTCS Inc. shares while 1.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.34%. There are 1.93% institutions holding the BTCS Inc. stock share, with Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.36% of the shares, roughly 77691.0 BTCS shares worth $0.42 million.

Ground Swell Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.18% or 10335.0 shares worth $55705.0 as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 77691.0 shares estimated at $0.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.36% of total outstanding shares.