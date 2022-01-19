BARK Inc. (NYSE: BARK) Stock Forecast For 2022: $16.00 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 2.3 million BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.81 changed hands at -$0.3 or -7.30% during last session, the market valuation stood at $666.14M. BARK’s last price was a discount, traded about -352.76% off its 52-week high of $17.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.37, which suggests the last value was 11.55% up since then. When we look at BARK Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the BARK Inc. (BARK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BARK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BARK Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) trade information

Instantly BARK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.83%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.78 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -7.30% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.72%, with the 5-day performance at 5.83% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK) is -11.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BARK’s forecast low is $14.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -319.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -267.45% for it to hit the projected low.

BARK Inc. (BARK) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $137.3 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that BARK Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $138.85 million.

The 2022 estimates are for BARK Inc. earnings to increase by 5.50%.

BARK Dividends

BARK Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

BARK Inc. (NYSE:BARK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.11% of BARK Inc. shares while 48.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.02%. There are 48.24% institutions holding the BARK Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.01% of the shares, roughly 12.05 million BARK shares worth $82.63 million.

Founders Circle Capital Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.62% or 7.94 million shares worth $54.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. With 3.0 million shares estimated at $22.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 2.73 million shares worth around $14.63 million.