Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 16.03 million Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.87 changing hands around $0.1 or 2.52% at last look, the market valuation stands at $36.53B. BBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -43.15% off its 52-week high of $5.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.25, which suggests the last value was 16.02% up since then. When we look at Banco Bradesco S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 38.80 million.

Analysts gave the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BBD as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.13.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Instantly BBD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.87 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 2.52% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.34%, with the 5-day performance at 6.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) is 6.12% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.11, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BBD’s forecast low is $4.52 with $5.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -47.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Banco Bradesco S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -17.51% over the past 6 months, a 29.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.12 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Banco Bradesco S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.86 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.92 billion and $5.5 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.51%. The 2022 estimates are for Banco Bradesco S.A. earnings to increase by 25.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.60% per year.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February. The 2.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Banco Bradesco S.A. shares while 18.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 18.75%. There are 18.75% institutions holding the Banco Bradesco S.A. stock share, with ABRDN PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 89.85 million BBD shares worth $344.12 million.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 74.82 million shares worth $286.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Value Fund and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd. With 39.99 million shares estimated at $139.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 17.18 million shares worth around $60.13 million.