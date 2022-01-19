Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.75. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at -$0.1 or -9.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $97.07M. AVTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -400.0% off its 52-week high of $4.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.90, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 457.67K.

Analysts gave the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AVTX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Avalo Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Instantly AVTX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0600 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -9.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.98%, with the 5-day performance at -7.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) is -49.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.35% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AVTX’s forecast low is $5.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -677.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -455.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.03% over the past 6 months, a -47.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. will rise 11.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -9.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $900k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 million and $473k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -39.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Avalo Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -154.40%.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.70% of Avalo Therapeutics Inc. shares while 72.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 72.65%. There are 72.14% institutions holding the Avalo Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 40.06% of the shares, roughly 45.0 million AVTX shares worth $98.1 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 6.95 million shares worth $15.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.84 million shares estimated at $4.02 million under it, the former controlled 1.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $2.88 million.