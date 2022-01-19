AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A -5.98% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.03 million AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.13 changed hands at -$0.39 or -5.98% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.11B. ASTS’s last price was a discount, traded about -313.87% off its 52-week high of $25.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.27, which suggests the last value was -2.28% down since then. When we look at AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 980.67K.

Analysts gave the AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Instantly ASTS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.45 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -5.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.80%, with the 5-day performance at -13.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) is -25.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.06 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTS’s forecast low is $29.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -470.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -373.08% for it to hit the projected low.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for AST SpaceMobile Inc. earnings to decrease by -923.60%.

ASTS Dividends

AST SpaceMobile Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.81% of AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares while 27.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.29%. There are 27.29% institutions holding the AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.54% of the shares, roughly 1.83 million ASTS shares worth $19.83 million.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.47% or 1.8 million shares worth $19.45 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Hennessy Focus Fund. With 1.67 million shares estimated at $18.07 million under it, the former controlled 3.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hennessy Focus Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $13.96 million.