Are Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.31 changed hands at $0.22 or 5.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $698.65M. NRDY’s last price was a discount, traded about -212.99% off its 52-week high of $13.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.83, which suggests the last value was 11.14% up since then. When we look at Nerdy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

Analysts gave the Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NRDY as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nerdy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.51 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 5.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.22%, with the 5-day performance at 3.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is -17.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.45% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NRDY’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -201.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -85.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nerdy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -56.64% over the past 6 months, a 62.24% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $41.59 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Nerdy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $45.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 39.10%.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.31% of Nerdy Inc. shares while 74.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 139.66%. There are 74.99% institutions holding the Nerdy Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.77% of the shares, roughly 13.22 million NRDY shares worth $132.1 million.

Light Street Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.20% or 9.39 million shares worth $93.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 4.29 million shares estimated at $36.76 million under it, the former controlled 5.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 1.88 million shares worth around $18.74 million.