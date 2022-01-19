Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.91 million Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.69 changed hands at -$0.89 or -10.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $284.76M. ANNX’s last price was a discount, traded about -394.28% off its 52-week high of $38.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.84, which suggests the last value was 11.05% up since then. When we look at Annexon Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 380.39K.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.44 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 subtracted -10.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.07%, with the 5-day performance at -12.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is -40.16% down.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Annexon Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.04% over the past 6 months, a 19.52% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Annexon Inc. will fall -52.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.20% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Annexon Inc. earnings to increase by 11.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 38.60% per year.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.86% of Annexon Inc. shares while 100.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.99%. There are 100.72% institutions holding the Annexon Inc. stock share, with Redmile Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.73% of the shares, roughly 3.35 million ANNX shares worth $62.33 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.45% or 3.24 million shares worth $60.33 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. With 2.53 million shares estimated at $47.11 million under it, the former controlled 6.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port held about 2.76% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million shares worth around $17.29 million.