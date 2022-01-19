Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 3.44 million Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.10 changed hands at $0.06 or 5.77% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.86M. AMST’s last price was a discount, traded about -723.64% off its 52-week high of $9.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 20.0% up since then. When we look at Amesite Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 261.44K.

Analysts gave the Amesite Inc. (AMST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AMST as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Amesite Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) trade information

Instantly AMST was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2600 on Tuesday, 01/18/22 added 5.77% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.80%, with the 5-day performance at 19.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) is -4.35% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMST’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -536.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -536.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Amesite Inc. (AMST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $256k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Amesite Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $760k.

The 2022 estimates are for Amesite Inc. earnings to decrease by -191.00%.

AMST Dividends

Amesite Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.48% of Amesite Inc. shares while 4.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.84%. There are 4.43% institutions holding the Amesite Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.84% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million AMST shares worth $0.73 million.

Invenomic Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. With 0.29 million shares estimated at $0.53 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd held about 1.08% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.39 million.