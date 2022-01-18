Why Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the latest trading session, 3.3 million Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.78 changing hands around $0.39 or 11.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.26M. IMRN’s current price is a discount, trading about -144.18% off its 52-week high of $9.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.32, which suggests the last value was 38.62% up since then. When we look at Immuron Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 805.00K.

Analysts gave the Immuron Limited (IMRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immuron Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) trade information

Instantly IMRN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 29.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.31 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 11.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.60%, with the 5-day performance at 29.87% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) is 20.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 84560.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMRN’s forecast low is $6.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -58.73% for it to hit the projected low.

IMRN Dividends

Immuron Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Immuron Limited shares while 3.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.54%. There are 3.54% institutions holding the Immuron Limited stock share, with Courage Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.24% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million IMRN shares worth $0.46 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.76% or 62922.0 shares worth $0.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

With 17250.0 shares estimated at $68482.0 under it, the former controlled 0.48% of total outstanding shares.