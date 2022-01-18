When Will Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) Be A Good Investment?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $24.20 changed hands at -$0.4 or -1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.21B. FLNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -62.81% off its 52-week high of $39.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.52, which suggests the last value was -1.32% down since then. When we look at Fluence Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Analysts gave the Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended FLNC as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fluence Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.60 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.95%, with the 5-day performance at -11.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is -22.54% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $44.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.04% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FLNC’s forecast low is $34.00 with $53.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -40.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluence Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 81.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $204.94 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Fluence Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $233.95 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Fluence Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -237.40%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares while 62.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.58%. There are 62.56% institutions holding the Fluence Energy Inc. stock share, with PGIM Jennison Utility Fd the top institutional holder. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held 1.96% of the shares, roughly 1.06 million FLNC shares worth $37.84 million.

Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.48% or 0.8 million shares worth $28.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021.