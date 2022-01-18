Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -3650.0 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 0.7 million Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.06. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.01 or -4.80% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.00M. TMBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1040.62% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.33, which suggests the last value was -3.13% down since then. When we look at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

Analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TMBR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) trade information

Instantly TMBR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3880 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -4.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.37%, with the 5-day performance at -13.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) is -18.04% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 97.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TMBR’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3650.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3650.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 67.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 89.20%.

TMBR Dividends

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.26% of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 4.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.17%. There are 4.90% institutions holding the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million TMBR shares worth $1.03 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.19 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.9 million shares estimated at $0.82 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.19 million.