The Stock Of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $32.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.25 million Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $17.54 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.70B. IAS’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.21% off its 52-week high of $29.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.23, which suggests the last value was 7.47% up since then. When we look at Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 494.13K.

Analysts gave the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended IAS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) trade information

Instantly IAS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 20.67 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.03%, with the 5-day performance at -9.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) is -16.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IAS’s forecast low is $23.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.8 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $84.32 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. earnings to increase by 37.00%.

IAS Dividends

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.88% of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. shares while 94.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.84%. There are 94.99% institutions holding the Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. stock share, with Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 61.31% of the shares, roughly 94.38 million IAS shares worth $1.95 billion.

Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.76% or 22.72 million shares worth $468.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $22.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $18.55 million.