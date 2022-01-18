Stock Performance And Forecast For Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.24 changed hands at -$0.1 or -7.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $20.70M. WISA’s current price is a discount, trading about -469.35% off its 52-week high of $7.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.21, which suggests the last value was 2.42% up since then. When we look at Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 241.15K.

Analysts gave the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WISA as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Instantly WISA was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4300 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -7.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.60%, with the 5-day performance at 4.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) is -11.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WISA’s forecast low is $5.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -867.74% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -343.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.04% over the past 6 months, a 61.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. will rise 31.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 48.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 167.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.89 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Summit Wireless Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.73 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.04 million and $1.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 82.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 80.60%.

WISA Dividends

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 10 and March 14.

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.30% of Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. shares while 8.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.07%. There are 8.93% institutions holding the Summit Wireless Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.53% of the shares, roughly 0.4 million WISA shares worth $1.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.24 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 1.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.42 million.