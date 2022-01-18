Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Disappoints Wall Street With -7.50% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.59 changed hands at -$0.53 or -7.50% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.46B. SLI’s current price is a discount, trading about -96.05% off its 52-week high of $12.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.25, which suggests the last value was 65.86% up since then. When we look at Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Analysts gave the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SLI as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.50 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -7.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.42%, with the 5-day performance at -17.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is -22.19% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.56% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLI’s forecast low is $11.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -127.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.92% for it to hit the projected low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Standard Lithium Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 49.89% over the past 6 months, a 18.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Standard Lithium Ltd. earnings to decrease by -95.10%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in February.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.33% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares while 19.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.72%. There are 19.82% institutions holding the Standard Lithium Ltd. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.96% of the shares, roughly 6.37 million SLI shares worth $51.81 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.28% or 3.66 million shares worth $29.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 6.27 million shares estimated at $71.28 million under it, the former controlled 3.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $37.7 million.