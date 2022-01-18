Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 2.79 million Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.03 changed hands at -$1.15 or -27.51% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.28M. SBEV’s current price is a discount, trading about -195.05% off its 52-week high of $8.94. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.99, which suggests the last value was 67.33% up since then. When we look at Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Instantly SBEV was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 298.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.34 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -27.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 257.88%, with the 5-day performance at 298.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is 301.92% up.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Splash Beverage Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -742.90%.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.75% of Splash Beverage Group Inc. shares while 1.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.07%. There are 1.41% institutions holding the Splash Beverage Group Inc. stock share, with Parsons Capital Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million SBEV shares worth $0.29 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.36% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021.