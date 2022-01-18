SKLZ Stock Forecast 2022: Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Is Weak With A -313.91% Downside

In the last trading session, 7.66 million Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.04 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.46B. SKLZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -666.56% off its 52-week high of $46.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.73, which suggests the last value was 5.13% up since then. When we look at Skillz Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.89 million.

Analysts gave the Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SKLZ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Skillz Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) trade information

Instantly SKLZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.66%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 6.70 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 0.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.82%, with the 5-day performance at -0.66% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) is -25.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 55.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SKLZ’s forecast low is $11.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -313.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Skillz Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.13% over the past 6 months, a 12.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Skillz Inc. will fall -15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 69.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $113.95 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Skillz Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $124.43 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $67.72 million and $78.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for Skillz Inc. earnings to decrease by -474.80%.

SKLZ Dividends

Skillz Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.03% of Skillz Inc. shares while 50.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.88%. There are 50.88% institutions holding the Skillz Inc. stock share, with Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.75% of the shares, roughly 22.91 million SKLZ shares worth $224.97 million.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.27% or 21.27 million shares worth $208.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. With 13.29 million shares estimated at $148.6 million under it, the former controlled 3.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF held about 2.05% of the shares, roughly 6.97 million shares worth around $77.91 million.