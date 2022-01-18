Should You Invest In Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 1.81 million Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.21 changing hands around $0.52 or 1.34% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.31B. BILI’s current price is a discount, trading about -302.09% off its 52-week high of $157.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.12, which suggests the last value was 7.88% up since then. When we look at Bilibili Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.60 million.

Analysts gave the Bilibili Inc. (BILI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BILI as a Hold, 34 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bilibili Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 44.45 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.62%, with the 5-day performance at 0.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is -23.70% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $645.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BILI’s forecast low is $204.25 with $1160.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2860.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -420.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bilibili Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.33% over the past 6 months, a -85.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bilibili Inc. will fall -120.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -55.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 64.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $900.76 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bilibili Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $919.72 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $592.02 million and $602.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 52.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Bilibili Inc. earnings to decrease by -118.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.54% per year.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.86% of Bilibili Inc. shares while 49.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.97%. There are 49.00% institutions holding the Bilibili Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.45% of the shares, roughly 10.49 million BILI shares worth $694.13 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 10.0 million shares worth $661.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Artisan Developing World Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 5.37 million shares estimated at $355.21 million under it, the former controlled 1.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 1.44% of the shares, roughly 4.38 million shares worth around $320.9 million.