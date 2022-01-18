Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 10.12 million Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.67. With the company’s per share price at $8.96 changed hands at $1.03 or 12.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $86.91M. RELI’s last price was a discount, traded about -378.24% off its 52-week high of $42.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.83, which suggests the last value was 79.58% up since then. When we look at Reliance Global Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.56 million.

Analysts gave the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RELI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Instantly RELI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 46.89%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.34 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 12.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.13%, with the 5-day performance at 46.89% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) is 229.41% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 50.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RELI’s forecast low is $18.09 with $18.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -101.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Reliance Global Group Inc. earnings to increase by 27.20%.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.11% of Reliance Global Group Inc. shares while 4.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.20%. There are 4.15% institutions holding the Reliance Global Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.15% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million RELI shares worth $0.9 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.46% or 50861.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.48 million under it, the former controlled 1.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.46% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.42 million.