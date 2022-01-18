REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 1.22 million REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.25 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66B. REE’s last price was a discount, traded about -217.33% off its 52-week high of $16.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.40, which suggests the last value was 35.24% up since then. When we look at REE Automotive Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Instantly REE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.68 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -5.41%, with the 5-day performance at -6.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) is 28.05% up.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $720k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that REE Automotive Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.69 million.

The 2022 estimates are for REE Automotive Ltd. earnings to decrease by -455.20%.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of REE Automotive Ltd. shares while 12.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.38%. There are 12.38% institutions holding the REE Automotive Ltd. stock share, with Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.04% of the shares, roughly 13.89 million REE shares worth $63.08 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 5.0 million shares worth $22.7 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.54 million shares estimated at $2.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 82395.0 shares worth around $0.34 million.