QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 2.84 million QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.89 changed hands at -$0.79 or -3.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $8.70B. QS’s current price is a discount, trading about -261.84% off its 52-week high of $71.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $19.12, which suggests the last value was 3.87% up since then. When we look at QuantumScape Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.26 million.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Instantly QS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.81 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -3.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.80%, with the 5-day performance at -1.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is -13.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.85 days.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the QuantumScape Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.20% over the past 6 months, a 74.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for QuantumScape Corporation will rise 95.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.00% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for QuantumScape Corporation earnings to increase by 90.10%.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.27% of QuantumScape Corporation shares while 31.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.71%. There are 31.88% institutions holding the QuantumScape Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.64% of the shares, roughly 15.11 million QS shares worth $370.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.40% or 7.83 million shares worth $192.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.75 million shares estimated at $116.57 million under it, the former controlled 1.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 1.16% of the shares, roughly 3.79 million shares worth around $92.91 million.