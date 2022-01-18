Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.64 million Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $1.93 changed hands at $0.18 or 10.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.20M. PSTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -375.13% off its 52-week high of $9.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 29.53% up since then. When we look at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Analysts gave the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PSTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.38.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) trade information

Instantly PSTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0350 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 10.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.19%, with the 5-day performance at 31.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) is -9.81% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PSTI’s forecast low is $3.00 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -392.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.44% for it to hit the projected low.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (PSTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.54% over the past 6 months, a -5.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will rise 22.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.70%.

PSTI Dividends

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 19.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.02% of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares while 14.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.08%. There are 14.14% institutions holding the Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.88% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million PSTI shares worth $2.45 million.

Nia Impact Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.28% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.94 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Shelton Funds-Green Alpha Fund. With 1.22 million shares estimated at $3.23 million under it, the former controlled 3.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Shelton Funds-Green Alpha Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million shares worth around $0.72 million.