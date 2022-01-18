Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.14 million Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.62 changed hands at -$0.22 or -7.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.69M. PTPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -98.47% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 54.58% up since then. When we look at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 18.10 million.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.08 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -7.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.32%, with the 5-day performance at -3.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is -8.71% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.1 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 36.70%.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.31% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.86%. There are 7.20% institutions holding the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Shay Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.54% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million PTPI shares worth $0.56 million.

Northrock Partners, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.64% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 64076.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 43424.0 shares worth around $86848.0.