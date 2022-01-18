Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.98 million Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.74. With the company’s per share price at $3.28 changed hands at -$0.45 or -12.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.19M. NXTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -948.78% off its 52-week high of $34.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.35, which suggests the last value was 28.35% up since then. When we look at Nxt-ID Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Analysts gave the Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NXTD as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nxt-ID Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) trade information

Instantly NXTD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.47 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -12.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.19%, with the 5-day performance at 7.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) is 17.99% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NXTD’s forecast low is $3.50 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -6.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.71% for it to hit the projected low.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NXTD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nxt-ID Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020 will be $4.96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.18 million and $4.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 52.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Nxt-ID Inc. earnings to decrease by -30.30%.

NXTD Dividends

Nxt-ID Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.56% of Nxt-ID Inc. shares while 22.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.17%. There are 22.01% institutions holding the Nxt-ID Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 0.2 million NXTD shares worth $0.83 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.26% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.52 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 64830.0 shares worth around $0.27 million.