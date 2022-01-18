Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.83 million Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.20 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.27% during last session, the market valuation stood at $489.51M. KIND’s last price was a discount, traded about -199.84% off its 52-week high of $18.59. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.16, which suggests the last value was 0.65% up since then. When we look at Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.47 million.

Analysts gave the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended KIND as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

Instantly KIND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 7.34 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.42%, with the 5-day performance at -8.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is -21.42% down.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $54.9 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Nextdoor Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $47.6 million.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. shares while 68.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.97%. There are 68.38% institutions holding the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.31% of the shares, roughly 4.99 million KIND shares worth $50.75 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.01% or 4.74 million shares worth $48.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. With 4.65 million shares estimated at $47.52 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund held about 3.66% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $29.44 million.