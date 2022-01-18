Let’s Talk About Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 4.6 million Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.99 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.43B. LU’s last price was a discount, traded about -266.73% off its 52-week high of $18.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.73, which suggests the last value was 5.21% up since then. When we look at Lufax Holding Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.32 million.

Analysts gave the Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended LU as a Hold, 11 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.2.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.74 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted -1.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.37%, with the 5-day performance at -7.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -16.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LU’s forecast low is $38.35 with $95.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1821.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -668.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lufax Holding Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.84% over the past 6 months, a 12.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lufax Holding Ltd will rise 5.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.38 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lufax Holding Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.04 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Lufax Holding Ltd earnings to decrease by -8.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.40% per year.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 31 and February 04.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares while 11.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.29%. There are 11.29% institutions holding the Lufax Holding Ltd stock share, with Capital Research Global Investors the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.26% of the shares, roughly 55.6 million LU shares worth $388.06 million.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.17% or 53.37 million shares worth $372.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund. With 57.0 million shares estimated at $397.85 million under it, the former controlled 2.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 32.4 million shares worth around $226.16 million.