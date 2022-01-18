Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.70. With the company’s per share price at $7.15 changed hands at $0.16 or 2.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66B. HUYA’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.11% off its 52-week high of $36.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.08, which suggests the last value was 14.97% up since then. When we look at HUYA Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

Analysts gave the HUYA Inc. (HUYA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HUYA as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. HUYA Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.23.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

Instantly HUYA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 7.94 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.03%, with the 5-day performance at 2.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 2.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.09 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HUYA’s forecast low is $44.83 with $147.29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1960.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -526.99% for it to hit the projected low.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HUYA Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.38% over the past 6 months, a -71.60% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 19.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for HUYA Inc. will fall -215.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -105.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $472.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HUYA Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $435.66 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $465.76 million and $403.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for HUYA Inc. earnings to increase by 83.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.55% per year.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.20% of HUYA Inc. shares while 80.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.91%. There are 80.92% institutions holding the HUYA Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 26.23% of the shares, roughly 22.61 million HUYA shares worth $188.59 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.86% or 7.63 million shares worth $63.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port. With 4.43 million shares estimated at $36.92 million under it, the former controlled 5.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port held about 4.78% of the shares, roughly 4.12 million shares worth around $34.35 million.