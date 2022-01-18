Is Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $1.30 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $273.10M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -65.38% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.80, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.4600 on Friday, 01/14/22 subtracted 0.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.56%, with the 5-day performance at -10.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -7.80% down.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 18.18% over the past 6 months, a -55.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -71.00%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.94% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 27.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.37%. There are 27.53% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 8.89 million URG shares worth $15.3 million.

CQS (US), LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.71% or 8.01 million shares worth $13.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.91 million shares estimated at $15.5 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million shares worth around $8.83 million.