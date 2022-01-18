Is Enovix Corporation’s (NASDAQ: ENVX) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.08 changed hands at $0.38 or 2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.72B. ENVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.92% off its 52-week high of $39.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.65, which suggests the last value was 38.94% up since then. When we look at Enovix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENVX as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enovix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 21.64 on Friday, 01/14/22 added 2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.06%, with the 5-day performance at -3.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -28.03% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Enovix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $750k.

The 2022 estimates are for Enovix Corporation earnings to decrease by -144.90%.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.06% of Enovix Corporation shares while 58.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.01%. There are 58.36% institutions holding the Enovix Corporation stock share, with Park West Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 12.73 million ENVX shares worth $240.52 million.

York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.35% or 9.22 million shares worth $174.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.42 million shares estimated at $37.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $24.38 million.